Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,483,738 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

