PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $925,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,872,410.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, David Spector sold 26,169 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16.

On Monday, February 27th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $912,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, David Spector sold 12,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $741,030.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 434,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

