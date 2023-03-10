Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 281,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.