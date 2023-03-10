Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.20

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 254045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDOT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 971,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 844.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 632,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 565,584 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 814,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 254,867 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 225,491 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 158,706 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.