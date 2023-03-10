Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Short Interest Up 3,200.6% in February

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.6% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

PDOT stock remained flat at $10.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

