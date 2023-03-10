PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of PerkinElmer worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after buying an additional 151,569 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 220,318 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $123.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.93. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.