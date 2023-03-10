Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

