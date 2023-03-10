Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

DOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.74 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 346,158 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

