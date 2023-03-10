Pier Capital LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 1.8% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.12% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,004,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after purchasing an additional 144,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,893,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $51.28 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

