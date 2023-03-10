Pier Capital LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $70,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.3 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

