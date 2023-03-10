Pier Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Allegro MicroSystems accounts for about 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 564,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after acquiring an additional 484,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $44.83 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

