Pier Capital LLC Purchases 199,997 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,997 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Eventbrite worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE EB opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Eventbrite

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

