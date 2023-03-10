Pier Capital LLC Purchases 2,876 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.21. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

