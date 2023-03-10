Pier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,956 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,674 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

