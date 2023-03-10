Pier Capital LLC Sells 380,161 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,351,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 380,161 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

CERS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

