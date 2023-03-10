Pierre Caloz Sells 990 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) COO Pierre Caloz sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $21,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,169.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pierre Caloz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Pierre Caloz sold 2,941 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $65,349.02.

uniQure stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $924.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QURE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 128.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

