PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Up 3.4%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.06 and last traded at $60.99. 137,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 90,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,261,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 91,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.