PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Gap Up to $91.55

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.55, but opened at $94.03. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $94.93, with a volume of 27,470 shares traded.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,044,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,648.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 82,404 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,704,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,650,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.