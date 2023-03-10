Piper Sandler Cuts MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target to $10.00

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
MDxHealth Trading Down 10.6 %
MDXH stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99. MDxHealth has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.
In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,504,584 shares in the company, valued at $182,018,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
