Piper Sandler Trims Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

