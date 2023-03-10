Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

