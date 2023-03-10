Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 2,259 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after buying an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after buying an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

