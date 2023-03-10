Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 5,010 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,984,720 shares of company stock worth $578,961,943 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.