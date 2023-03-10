Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,971,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Grid Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

