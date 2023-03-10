Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,428,000 after acquiring an additional 236,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $315.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

