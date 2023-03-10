Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

NYSE EMR opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

