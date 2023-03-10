Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $393.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

