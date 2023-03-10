Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.