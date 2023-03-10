Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 792 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 161,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

