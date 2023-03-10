Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

