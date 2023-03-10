Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.5 %

ABBV opened at $147.35 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

