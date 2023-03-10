Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $184,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.6 %

T opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.



