Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

