Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $107.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.31 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

