Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aflac by 253.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 234,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Aflac by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

