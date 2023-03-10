Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $593,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $8,039,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $404.58 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.