Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

