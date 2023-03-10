Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $60.56 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

