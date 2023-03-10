Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 1,325 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 207.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 260.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $54,635,000 after buying an additional 143,554 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $172.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.33. The firm has a market cap of $547.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

