Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 10,065 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 236,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 161,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.