Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

