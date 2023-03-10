Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.93% of Pool worth $364,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.09.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.11 and a 200 day moving average of $335.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

