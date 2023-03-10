Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.02

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.02 and last traded at $58.29, with a volume of 81729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.
Popular Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90.
Popular Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.
Institutional Trading of Popular
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,581,000 after buying an additional 846,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,188,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after acquiring an additional 311,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
