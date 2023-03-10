Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading Up 0.3%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €60.18 ($64.02) and last traded at €58.80 ($62.55). Approximately 1,172,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.62 ($62.36).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

