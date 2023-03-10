PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PostNL Price Performance

Shares of PSTNY stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Friday. PostNL has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Get PostNL alerts:

PostNL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PostNL NV provides mail, parcels, and support services, both physical and digital. It offers new services by combining state-of-the-art logistics, digital applications and the right communications channels. The firm operates through the following segments: Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and one other segment: PostNL Other.

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.