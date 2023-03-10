PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
PostNL Price Performance
Shares of PSTNY stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Friday. PostNL has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.
PostNL Company Profile
