PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells $1,284,736.32 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,284,736.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,344,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,269,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PowerSchool Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PWSC opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

