Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mar 10th, 2023

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $1.04 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 306,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

