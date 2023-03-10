Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $1.04 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 306,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading

