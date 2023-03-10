Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

PRME opened at $14.72 on Monday. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

