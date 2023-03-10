ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

ProAssurance has increased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

ProAssurance Price Performance

PRA stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $986.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,858.14 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $5,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186,869 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 153,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 151,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PRA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About ProAssurance

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

See Also

