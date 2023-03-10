ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 19,185 shares.The stock last traded at $42.50 and had previously closed at $44.67.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 3,412.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

